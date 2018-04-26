Twin Falls Planned Parenthood Seeks to Reduce Refugee Population (Opinion)

How are racism, diversity and oppression related to healthcare? Planned Parenthood in Twin Falls is looking for a public affairs field organizer.

This is the organization that treats pregnancy as an illness. It also receives funding from government, whether or not you as a taxpayer approve.

The job will pay between 28-thousand to 35-thousand dollars a year. People of color are urged to apply. “Strongly urged” according to a listing posted at Indeed.com. Is it because Planned Parenthood needs customers from some of the recently resettled peoples living in the Magic Valley? Because many of those people are devout Orthodox Christians and Muslims. I’m not sure they approve of some practices for which Planned Parenthood is notorious.

For all the diversity talk, how many evangelicals or Roman Catholics would be considered for the job?