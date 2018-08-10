Twin Falls Police Arrest Juvenile in Vehicle Burglary Case

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Police say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries in Twin Falls and the larger Magic Valley area.

Police say most of the items stolen from vehicles were guns left inside vehicles overnight. Some of the guns have been recovered since the arrest.

Twin Falls Police Detectives made the arrest about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, at which time they recovered a possible stolen handgun. Detectives also recovered two other stolen handguns after a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.

According to information from the Twin Falls Police Department ,

If you are a resident of the Magic Valley and have left any weapons inside your vehicle overnight, please check to ensure it is still in your possession. If you discover that you are missing any items from your vehicle that may have been taken during a burglary, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.

Police encourage residents to protect their valuables by not leaving such items, particularly guns, in vehicles overnight.