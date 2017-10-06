Twin Falls Police Investigating a Report of Suspected Officer Impersonation

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a report of an individual who is suspected of impersonating a police officer on Monday, Oct. 2.

(tfid.org) During the incident, the suspect approached a female in the parking lot of a local business and demanded that she exit her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male adult with a dark mole on his face. He was last seen wearing a police-style uniform with a flag on the sleeve and a star-shaped badge on the right side of his shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

What to look for on a uniformed officer:

Police agencies in the Magic Valley have distinct uniforms with identifying arm patches and badges. Most have a name tag or a name sewn on the front of the uniform.

Officers of the Twin Falls Police Department are required to identify themselves as police officers and provide their names.