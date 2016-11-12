TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are investigating a murder/suicide that happened early Saturday morning. They say an individual killed a man before taking his own life. The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley says the deceased are Troy Anderson, 36 and Benjamin Day, 42. Both bodies were taken to Boise for autopsy.

According to information released by police on Saturday, officers responded to a home on Teton Street just after midnight where a man was reportedly drunk with a gun. Police say the man fired a round into the ground and started pointing it at people. When police arrived the suspect had already left. While at the scene police heard a woman scream which led them to 161 Juniper Street. When officers approached the woman they heard several shots come from the home.

The woman said that her children were still inside.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and came up with a plan to get the children out. Police were able to get into the basement of the house. Once inside police witnessed the suspect take his own life. They later found another man that had been shot and killed. In the news release, Lieutenant Terry Thueson said, "We have information that indicates the victim and suspect knew each other. At this time there are no suspects at large and no threat to public safety." The Twin Falls Police Department said they won't release any more information about the children or their mother.

Lt. Thueson told News Radio 1310 that detectives are still investigating and will not be releasing any more information right now. Coroner Turley said in a news that Anderson was the aggressor and Benjamin was the victim.