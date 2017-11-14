UPDATE: The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the victim as 40-year-old Jose Tapia. His body was sent to Boise for an autopsy.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are on the scene of an accident involving a man who was killed while working on farm equipment. Shortly after 11:19 a.m. Twin Falls Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls Police were at a home on the 900 block of Washington Street South next to the Family Dollar general store. According to Lt. Thueson with Twin Falls PD, the man was underneath the farm machinery when a jack apparently failed; the man died before he could be taken to the hospital. Crews could be seen around what appeared to be large farm equipment just west of the home. Detectives were called to the scene and officers could be seen placing yellow tape around the machinery and across the entry to the lot. Police have not identified the victim at this time.