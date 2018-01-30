UPDATE: According to information released by the Twin Falls Police, a 36-year-old California man was shot, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Police have not identified the individual. Police say the person who fired the shot is a 31-year-old man from Twin Falls and isn't being identified at this time. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting at Skin FX Tattoo at 639 Washington Street in Twin Falls.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday Twin Falls Police, fire and Magic Valley Paramedics were all dispatched to the Oasis Stop N' Go at the corner of Washington and Filer.

Sergeant Coronado with the Twin Falls Police Department said a man was shot at or near Skin FX Tattoo before going to the gas station of his own free will.

He said the man was transported from the gas station via ground ambulance.

Police said there’s no danger to the public at this time. They are talking to a person of interest and don’t believe any other suspects are still on the loose.