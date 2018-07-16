Twin Falls Police Just Brought The Party With This Lip Sync

The Twin Falls Police Department has posted its submission to the 2018 Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge after teasing the community that they were working on a "top secret project" back on July 12.

Right off the bat, let me acknowledge the song choice. Pitbull's "Don't Stop The Party," is a hands down (or more appropriately up) crowd pleaser. It also appears the department took some extra time to film at various locations throughout the Magic Valley, including the Perrine Bridge and Shoshone Falls. The use of base jumping footage, as well as the aircraft pilots lip sync portion, was a nice touch that makes this answer to the challenge a particularly memorable one.