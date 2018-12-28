Twin Falls Police Looking for Person of Interest after Package Theft

Twin Falls Police

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Police have asked the public to help identify a person of interest after a package was stolen ahead of the Christmas holiday in Twin Falls. Twin Falls Police posted photos of a red car with a woman inside to social media asking for her identify. The package was taken from a home on the 300 block of Heyburn Ave West on December 19. If you have any information for police call them at 208-735-7279 or email cvanvoor@tfid.org

