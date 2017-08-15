Twin Falls Police Remind Drivers of Lower Speed Limit Near New Middle School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) School for many students around the Magic Valley is about to start and Twin Falls Police are telling drivers to get used to a new speed limit near a new school.

Earlier in August the Twin Falls City council approved changing the speed limit on a section of 3600 North near the new South Hills Middle School from 50 mph to 35 mph. Drivers will need to get accustomed to going slower from now on. School begins Thursday for the Twin Falls School District and police will be out enforcing speed limits in school zones. During parts of the days when students head to and from school the speed limit will drop to 20 mph. The Twin Falls Police shared a reminder on their Facebook page for drivers: