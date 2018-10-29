Twin Falls Police Seek Help Solving a Crime

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls Police Department is seeking help solving a recent crime. According to a Facebook post by the police department, on Monday, Oct. 22, a storage room located inside a laundry room at the Carriage Lane Apartments, 2510 Whispering Pine Drive, was broken into and numerous items were stolen. The incident happened in the evening hours, according to the post. If you have any information that could help police with this case, reach out to them at 208-735-4357.