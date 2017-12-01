Twin Falls Police Seek Information on This Man

UPDATE: Twin Falls Police say they have been able to identify this person and thank those who provided information. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KlIX) Twin Falls Police need the help from the public to identify a person of interest that may be able to help in a crime. Police shared a photo of this man who may have information regarding a sexual assault that happened in the city during the summer. Police have not been able to release more information because it is an active case. If you have any information for Twin Falls Police regarding this person, call Detective Brian Maughan at (208) 735-7200.