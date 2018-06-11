Twin Falls Police Seek 2 People of Interest in Counterfeit Case
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are looking for two people of interest who used counterfeit money at a local pharmacy on Sunday evening.
According to a social media post by the Twin Falls Police Department, a male and female entered Walgreen's at 306 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., where they used the fake money. Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals.
If you have seen either of the individuals in the pose below, contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.