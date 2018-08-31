Twin Falls Police: Suspects Took $2,000 from Elderly Victim

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly defrauded an elderly resident earlier this week. Police say on Tuesday two men approached the elderly victim at his home and offered to fix his sidewalk. The victim had told the two men that he needed other work done around the house and the two offered to do the work for $4,000, but needed half of it to start. One of the men went with the victim to the bank to get $2,000 and the other suspect stayed at the victim's home to supposedly get started on the work. Police say after collecting the $2,000 the suspect asked the elderly man to take him to a local electronics store, which he did. The suspect stayed at the electronics store while the victim went home to find the other man gone. Police have provided a photo of who they believe to be one of the suspects; both are described as white males that were driving a blue newer model pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. If you have any information for police, call 208-735-7200. More photos below from Twin Falls Police:

