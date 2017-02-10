Twin Falls Police Trying to Catch Alleged Video Game Thieves
When you can't resist the urge to get your Donkey Kong on, this is what happens. The Twin Falls Police Department are trying to make it game over for a couple that allegedly lifted a bunch of video game consoles from a Twin Falls business.
Here's what the Twin Falls PD shared on their Facebook page.
If you know who these people are, you can give a shout to the video game crime squad at the Twin Falls Communication Center (208) 735-4357.