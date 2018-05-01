Twin Falls Principal Recognized by State Association

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – One of Twin Falls’ own educators has been recognized by the Idaho Association of Secondary School Principals.

Amy McBride, principal at Robert Stuart Middle School, has been named 2018 Outstanding Secondary Principal of the Year.

“It is such an honor getting this award, but the successes we are seeing at RSMS are due to the whole team effort,” McBride said in a prepared statement released by the Twin Falls School District. “I am lucky to work with so many outstanding people.”