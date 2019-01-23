Twin Falls Prosecutor Offering Scholarship to High School Seniors

Are you a senior at a Twin Falls County high school and plan to go to the College of Southern Idaho? You might want to apply for a scholarship from the Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney.

Prosecutor Grant Loebs is again offering the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Drug-free Scholarship to county seniors planning to go to CSI. Along with an application, students will need to write an essay on:"What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?"

The first place winner will get a full tuition scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year at CSI. The second and third place will get a one semester tuition scholarship.

“I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” said Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs in a prepared statement.

Along with the essay an oral presentation will need to be given. Deadline to submit an application is March 1. Students can find an application at any Twin Falls County high schools or the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Office . If you need more information call 208-736-4020.