Twin Falls Prosecutor Scholarships Available to High School Students

I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” said Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs.

All Twin Falls County graduation high school seniors can apply for the scholarships. The second and third place winners will get on semester of paid tuition at CSI. Applicants will need to fill out an application along with submit an essay on the topic: “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?” Students will also need to give an oral presentation.