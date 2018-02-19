Twin Falls Prosecutor to Review Fatal East Idaho Police Shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Bonneville County prosecutor's office in eastern Idaho says it has asked another agency to review an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting due to a conflict of interest. Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark tells the Post Register in a story on Friday that the Twin Falls County prosecutor's office will review the investigation into the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Shane McVey. Clark says a member of the Bonneville County prosecutor's office had a family relationship with McVey. Idaho Falls police say that in late January officers responded to a suspicious person call and that McVey fled into the basement of an apartment building. Police say that when officers confronted McVey, he drew a weapon, and one of the officers opened fire. McVey died later that day in a hospital.