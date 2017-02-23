TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Now that the trees have been removed from downtown Twin Falls the city is now set to renovate the sidewalks in front of business this spring. The city has provided a road map for the public with a schedule of when specific sections will be closed for work. Essentially, the city will start on the northwest side of Shoshone Street in April and move to the southeast in the summer. The city will provide access to businesses during construction. Parking may be impacted in specific areas at times. The yellow shaded areas are locations people will be able to park during work. See the layout below on when specific sections of Main Street will be addressed.