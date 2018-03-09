Twin Falls Public Library Host Free Saturday Movies
The Twin Falls Public Library will be showing Coco for their Saturday Movie Matinee at 3 p.m.
All events at the public library are free. It will be shown on a big screen in the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room.
The Saturday Movie Matinee is every Saturday. Features for the rest of the month include:
March 17th - Storks
March 24th - Justice League
March 31st - Treasure Buddies.
For more free family friendly events head over to the Twin Falls Library website.