Twin Falls’ Renters Take Notice As Bill 583 Heads To House

Landlord-tenant laws in Idaho will soon undergo changes that many are fearing will unfairly favor property owners if a proposed bill is passed by the House Judiciary Committee next week.

House Bill 583 could introduce revisions to state landlord-tenant laws that strip renters of certain rights that have been on the books for decades. The new legislation could facilitate landlords when it comes to terminating leases based on a renter's criminal or domestic history.

The potential withholding of security deposits, stricter repair responsibilities and increased tenant liabilities, are just a few changes outlined in the bill that are causing some concern for renters.