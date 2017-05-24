Twin Falls Rescue Crews Pull Man Stuck Below Canyon Rim
TWIN FALLS, Id. (KMVT/KSVT) A man walked away unharmed after being rescued from the canyon just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in Twin Falls.
A call came into dispatch for a man who had climbed down into the canyon and couldn't get back up.
Twin falls Fire Department, along with Twin Falls County Sheriffs, Search and Rescue, and Magic Valley Paramedics all responded.
Twin Falls Fire battalion chief Ron Aguirre told KMVT this is the third rescue inside the canyon this year.
"We got a rescuer on edge right away when we got out here and he made patient contact. There were no injuries, he just got over the edge and got stuck. We sent three additional rescuers down, so we have four down there right now. We're going to pick him up from the side of the canyon and bring him back up the way he came," said Aguirre before the man was pulled back up.
Overall, the operation took two hours and thirteen minutes.