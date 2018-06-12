Twin Falls Residents Invited to Upcoming Open House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Twin Falls residents are invited to attend an upcoming meeting about the feasibility of building a Community Recreation Center.

The open house meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 19 in the Council Chambers Overflow room at Twin Falls City Hall, 203 Main Ave. East. It will allow residents the opportunity to learn about the project, provide input and have a voice in the process.

