Not a big surprise, but The Magic Valley has had a load of snow in these first few days of 2017! We got dumped on last week and so many people got stuck in the snow on the streets, then it rained and everything on the roads turned to slush and ice. This left many people in dire circumstances and in immediate need of help.

You don't have to have a big truck to help. Many people pushed cars, shoveled walks, offered rides, and others just checked in with phone calls to make sure neighbors were safe.

Those ridiculous road conditions didn't stop Twin Falls residents from heading out in their big 4x4 vehicles to rescue those stranded. Before you feel bad that your little car got stuck and you needed help - trucks were getting stuck too. On Wednesday we dug out a truck by my house and Sunday afternoon we helped push another truck that had gotten stuck by the City Park. All types of vehicles were getting stuck which makes what those that helped even more kind and amazing.

Here are a few examples of the Twin Falls goodness that happened last week.

Stuck 3 Times And Saved 3 Times - sometimes the help comes immediately and sometimes you have to wait a bit for someone willing and able to help.

Community Helped Keep Her Basement From Flooding - this lady was in big trouble and out of options so she sent a plea for help to the internet and help arrived.

Helped Dozens Get Unstuck For Free - I saw posts from this guy and his friends all weekend long willing to help out for free. I also think it very fair to let people know that gas money is appreciated. These big trucks guzzle gas in 4 wheel.

More Free Help Getting Cars Out Of The Snow - this is another great group of people that I saw post a few times that they would come out and help people for free.

Thanks To All That Helped Push Cars To Safety - offering thanks after being rescued isn't always an option. Once that car starts moving you keep moving!

Twin Falls residents - you have restored faith in humanity. Thank you.