Last week we posted that the Twin Falls Animal Shelter was out of food in their pet food pantry . Luckily, Twin Falls residents are awesome and they have since loaded the shelves with food! Don't forget that this is an ongoing need - so while these donations are a huge help, the need will still be there tomorrow.

Whitney loaded up with pet food for her senior project.

This young lady brought in a good amount of food too!

The Animal Shelter staff is happy for the donations.