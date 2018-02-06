Twin Falls Residents Step Up To Help Fill Animal Shelter Pet Food Pantry
Last week we posted that the Twin Falls Animal Shelter was out of food in their pet food pantry. Luckily, Twin Falls residents are awesome and they have since loaded the shelves with food! Don't forget that this is an ongoing need - so while these donations are a huge help, the need will still be there tomorrow.
Whitney loaded up with pet food for her senior project.
This young lady brought in a good amount of food too!
The Animal Shelter staff is happy for the donations.