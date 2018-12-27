I just got a call from my wife that the internet wasn't working in our home - she was sad that she couldn't stream The Great British Baking Show (it's actually a pretty good cooking show FYI). So I checked into it and found some info reported by KTVB that the internet issue isn't just affecting us here in town. CenturyLink users across the nation are experiencing either intermittent service or no service at all.

According to the post the outage could take 24 to 48 hours to resolve. We'll let you know if any more information becomes available. You can also check the Down Detector website on your mobile devices to see the current internet outages.