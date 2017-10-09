

Who says you can't get anything for a buck these days? One Twin Falls restaurant is serving up $1 margaritas during the month of October.



October happens to be Customer Appreciation month at Applebee's and to celebrate, they are serving up $1 margaritas for the entire month.

Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage. Appblebee's.

You might think that the offer comes with a dozen or so hoops to jump through, but that doesn't seem to be the case. We read the fine print and we can't find a catch. The only thing worth noting is that not all Applebee's are participating in the promotion. So we called the Twin Falls location and their management told us that yes, they are on board.

Enjoy and please drink responsibly.