Twin Falls Restaurants Open On Christmas Day

If you are looking for a place to eat because you're just too exhausted to cook on Christmas Day, these Twin Falls restaurants are open.

Loong Hing - lots of people get Chinese food on Christmas day

Denny's - might be a good option if you want breakfast after the kids open gifts

55 Windbreak - sure it's a bar but they also have some pretty decent food options

Shari's - you can get a warm Christmas meal

Perkins - they will be open until 5 PM so you may want to go early.

What other restaurants are open Christmas Day that we missed?