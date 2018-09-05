Twin Falls Rotary Club Accepting Funding Requests

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Magic Valley non-profit organizations can apply for funds raised from this year’s Ice Cream Funday, a fundraiser hosted on July 28 by the Twin Falls Rotary Club.

According to information from the Rotary Club, preference will be given to organizations that will use the money to better the community and help multiple people. Grants will not be given to cover operating expenses.

Want to apply?

Further instructions and applications, which must be received by Sept. 30, can be found online at the Rotary Club .