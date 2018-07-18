Twin Falls School District Schedule And 2018-2019 Calendar
Holy cow - school starts in just a few weeks in Twin Falls! Have you crammed in all the things you and your kids wanted to do during the summer? Well, you have until August 20th because that is when the new school year begins for the Twin Falls school district.
For the new school year start times are as follows
|School Level
|Start Time
|Release Time
|Elementary School
|8 a.m.
|3 p.m.
|Middle School
|8:40 a.m.
|3:50 p.m.
|High School
|8:05 a.m.
|3:25 p.m.
Above you'll find the school start date and info on all the days that kids have scheduled off, so you as a parent can also get the days off that you need.