Twin Falls School District to Ask Voters for $5 Million Levy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The citizens of Twin Falls will be asked to approve supplemental funding next year for the Twin Falls School District. Monday night the Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted to pursue a $5 million per year supplemental levy in March after the Budget Advisory Committee made the recommendation. The previous levy funded the district with $4.25 million and will expire in June next year. In a statement, the district said "The committee discussed the need for new curriculum materials, school security personnel, and maintaining the current level operations as a few reasons to continue with the levy. They also discussed student teacher ratios, compared TFSD levy rates with other districts in the state, and weighed the impact an increase in the levy would have on Twin Falls residents who are on fixed incomes." The district has estimated the increase in levy would result in roughly $18 per year on $100,000 of taxable value. The supplemental levy will fund the school for two years from 2019 to 2021 if passed by voters. The decision was unanimous.