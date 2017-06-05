Twin Falls Severe Weather Highlights Video

Well, Mother Nature got us one more time this weekend. Not 2 hours before the storm rolled in I was up at the First Federal splash pad with my family and it was great weather. Then, Boom. First it was lightning, then the burst of rain, and then massive wind gusts.

Check out the highlights video above to see some of the best lightning and other surprises from the storm. The video is cut down to 4 minutes but the original video that all this happened in was only about 12 minutes. All that severe weather packed into about a quarter of an hour!