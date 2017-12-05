Twin Falls Sheriff Looking for Vulnerable Adult

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley authorities are asking the public in finding a vulnerable adult that went missing ahead of the weekend. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Keri Anne Jensen was last seen on December 1, after leaving her home on November 29. Jensen was seen at the Camas Creek Store in Fairfield. She is about 4'11", 85 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Sheriff's say she was wearing a white head scarf and black hoodie; Jensen also typically wears a thick knitted head band. She could be driving her white Hyundai Elantra Four-door sedan with 2T AS187 plates. The sheriff's office says Jensen could be suicidal. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.