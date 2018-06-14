Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Celebrate K9 Retirement

Thee Twin Falls Sheriff's Office celebrated Gator's last day on duty yesterday. Gator is an 11 year old K9 who is partnered with Corporal Hoop.

Gator and Hoop have been a team since 2009. Hoop will be able to provide a happy retirement life for Gator, he will be playing ball and living out the rest of his days with his partner.

Here is some of Gator's story and how he plans on spending his retirement from the force.