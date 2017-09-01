Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Highlights Crime Prevention at Fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Want to know more on how your environment plays a part in preventing crime? Two of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office deputies are showing people who stop by their booth at the Twin Falls County Fair how changing things around the house can help prevent criminal activity.

The two deputies are certified Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design practitioners; they are able to look at a home or business and determine if the surroundings may help criminals succeed with their mission.

The public can have what is called a site survey done on their property of items that may help such as lighting, windows, or removing objects to make the property more visible from inside. Essentially, not providing criminals places to hide.

The sheriff's booth is inside the Merchant Building #3 with more information on how people can help prevent crime and get a site survey done of their property. Or for more information please call 208-736-4110