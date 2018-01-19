Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Rash of Burglaries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a number of burglary calls this morning. According to the sheriff's office, the reports involve unlawful or intrusion into cars and homes and appear to be crimes of opportunity not forced entry. A total of six reports have been filed in the Kimberly area from 3500 to 3700 East and 3400 to 4000 North. The crimes happened between the hours of 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says the criminals are gaining entry into unlocked cars and in some cases have gotten into the garage by using the garage door opener withing the cars. Several purses were also taken from some of the vehicles. People should lock their vehicles and report anything suspicious. One homeowner told deputies noticed a man in a black ski mask get out of a purple or burgundy SUV and open the door of a pickup. The homeowner yelled at the suspect and they ran off and jumped back into the SUV. Call dispatch at 208-735-1911 to report a crime. Investigators are asking people to review their surveillance video if they live in the areas where the crimes happened and report any suspicious activity. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office shared these tips to avoid being a victim of a crime of opportunity: