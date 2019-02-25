Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Dies

Losing a friend is never fun--and from personal experience, the loss of a pet, or a four-legged friend is just as hard if not harder.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is currently experiencing loss, as their active duty patrol K9 Drago died over the weekend. The sheriff's office announced on their Facebook Monday that Drago had died after complications from a recent surgery.

The Belgian Malinois worked to detect narcotics, patrol, participate in searches, and many other activities for the office. The sheriff's office says Drago started serving in December 2014 and was partnered with Sergeant Charles Hoop until he died on February 23.

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office

Three other K9 deputies serve the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Two of them are narcotic detection dogs and the office says the other works in a patrol role.