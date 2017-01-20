Twin Falls Simply Mac Location Has Closed

The company that owns the Simply Mac stores announced that they have closed many locations around the country. Unfortunately, the Twin Falls location is one of them.

When you go by the location, you'll find this note on all doors.

Townsquare Media

Always sad to see a local retail location close, but this is especially painful as Simply Mac was one of the few officially authorized Apple repair centers where you could get your MacBook worked on. Now, the closest location is Hailey and Boise. Sad face.