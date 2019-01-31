Twin Falls Sound Off: Who Do You Think Will Win Sunday? [Poll]

The big game is this Sunday and we want to know which team the Magic Valley is rooting for. The Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the New England Patriots and the game starts at 4:30 p.m.

That means festivities and parties start at about 10 a.m. Even people who tend to not like football seem to have at least a little bit of an interest in the Super Bowl. Whether it is the game itself, the parties, the food or the commercials, it seems like there is something for everyone on big game Sunday.

We want to know who you are rooting for? Is the Magic Valley more Rams or Patriots fans? Admittedly I think I have seen more Patriots fans in the area.

Fun Fact: The last time the Patriots plays the Rams was 2002, when the Rams were St. Louis and the Patriots edged them out 20-17 for their first Superbowl Championship. This was pretty much what started the Patriot dynasty.