Twin Falls Splash Pad Closes for the Season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Summer is over and the water has been turned off at the Splash Pad at the First Federal Park in Twin Falls. On Monday the city Parks and Recreation Department announced the seasonal closure of the water playground for the winter. The waterlines will be cleaned and winterized to prevent cold weather damage. The Sunway Soccer Complex and the First Federal Park playground will stay open. Other parks in the city will see some brief closures for seasonal maintenance. Monday, the Shoshone Falls Grade from the ticket booth to the falls and Dierkes Lake Park was closed and will remain closed until Thursday. The pickle ball courts will close on Thursday to Friday for parking lot maintenance as well. Call the Parks Department at 208-736-2265 for more information.