It's official: no salads for Thanksgiving (not that many people filled up on salad) since the CDC recalled Romaine lettuce. This is what Twin Falls stores look like now that salad can kill us.

At first glance, it might seem that it is just picked over. Unfortunately, that is every compartment that held Romaine lettuce. It looks empty and sad.

PC: Courtney Salmon

Is your Thanksgiving going to be complete without salad?