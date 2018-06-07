Twin Falls Subway and Salvation Army Team Up For Day Of Giving
Tomorrow starting at noon the Twin Falls Salvation Army and Subway restaurants are providing resources and support for those who need it in the community.
Local Subway owners are giving the Salvation Army 200 sandwiches for someone looking for a meal. Plus, free haircuts and job resources for those with a low income or homeless at the Salvation Army.
If you would like to support Subway and the Salvation Army tomorrow, or you need some help yourself, head to any local Subway location.