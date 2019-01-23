Twin Falls Takes the ‘Aging Challenge’ [PHOTOS]

1

Since 2009 the area off of Highway 93 and Fillmore Road has seen a huge change. It went from a barren area to a place where hundreds of people shop in a week. Thanks to the addition to the city, Twin Falls now knows how to use a roundabout (hopefully). Now people can shop at Petco, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ross, Ulta, and Bed Bath and Beyond. But if you ask the locals who have been here a while--some people are still a little upset Kohl's chose to take a different route and not come to the city.