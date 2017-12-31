Twin Falls Taxi Service is Offering $5 Cab Rides on New Year’s Eve
A Twin Falls Taxi company is trying to make New Year's a litte safer by offering $5 taxi service on New Year's Eve
Snake River Yellow Cab in Twin Falls is offering $5 cab rides to anyone in Twin Falls city limits on New Year's Eve. A representative tells us this is their 7th year of offering the special and it's their way of giving back and helping out
Snake River Yellow Cab dispatch will be active starting at 5pm on New Year's Eve (208) 736-8294