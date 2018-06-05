Twin Falls Teacher Talks Surviving Cancer And Relay For Life

Twin Falls Relay for Life will be Friday June 22nd at Canyon Ridge High School starting at 6 p.m. A Twin Falls teacher tells us about how the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life impacted her life during her fight with breast cancer.

Kelly Ramirez is a Theater Arts teacher at O'Leary Middle School. She shared her story with us and her battle.



She said it is the little things that they help you with, that you never would think about. Things like drawing on eyebrows after you lose them, talking to people who know exactly what you are going through and helping you look o.k. on the outside when you don't feel well on the inside.

Ramirez also spoke about how she has moved forward helping others, even her own students who have been diagnosed, and will remain involved as much as she can.