Twin Falls Teachers Celebrate First Day Of School!

Sure it is the first day of school for all the kids, but it is also the first day of school for staff and teachers. They like to celebrate too! Here are some Twin Falls teachers celebrating their first day back!

There were so many of my teachers that influenced my life at some point or another. Teachers like these are the ones who can make a difference in a child's life. Happy First Day of school to those who help shape the future generations!

Did you have a teacher that had a major influence in your life?