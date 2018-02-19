Twin Falls To Host Meet/Greet For House Runner Rocky Ferrenburg

The TF Brickhouse is hosting a meet and greet this week for Rocky Ferrenburg, a candidate for House of Representative seat 24.

Ferrenburg, an Alaskan native, has lived in southern Idaho for the past 11 years. A College of Southern Idaho graduate, Ferrenburg holds multiple degrees in political science and criminal justice, according to his official website.

Ferrenburg will be speaking at the February 24 event (Saturday), as well as giving the public an opportunity to ask questions. Refreshments and appetizers will be available as well.