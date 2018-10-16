Twin Falls to Start Shutting Off Pressurized Irrigation Stations for the Season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city said it plans to start shutting off pressurized irrigation stations on Wednesday.
Those who use pressurized irrigation should turn off sprinkler systems and clear water from the lines, the city said in a notice on its website. It’ll take about a week for the city to turn off all of its 22 pi stations.
Homeowners using pressurized irrigation are encouraged to turn off sprinkler systems, close the valve that connects their system to the city’s pressurized irrigation lines (typically located near the sidewalk of the residence), and clear any remaining water from the sprinkler lines to prevent freezing damage.