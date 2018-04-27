Twin Falls Trivia Buffs To Help Raise Money For Lions Club

The Magic Valley Trivia Challenge is this weekend. Teams from area businesses will be competing in front of a live audience enjoying a fantastic dinner in an effort to raise money for the Twin Falls Lions Club.

A buffet meal and desserts will be provided by local restaurants at a cost of $25. Raffle and door prizes will also be included in the price of the ticket. All money raised will go directly to the lions club.

The event is Saturday, April 28, beginning at 6 PM.