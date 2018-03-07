Twin Falls Man Uses His Birthday to Give Back

Gordy of the Gordy's Hwy30 Music Fest is turning 50, and to celebrate he is using the occasion to benefit the family of Cole Hatcher and Hwy 30 Music Fest Family scholarships for kids.

Hatcher was a member of the C.S.I. rodeo team who was killed in a car accident last year. Sadly enough, three days before his passing, they discovered his fiance Salone was pregnant.

The event will be held April 21st at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m. Food will be catered by Big Fatty's BBQ. Performing live will be Grant Webb, George Devore, Taylor & The Train Robbers and Sam Riggs.

Ticket prices are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. To reserve a table for 8 it is $600 and a Gun Sponsorship Table that fits 8 is $1,200.